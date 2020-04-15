Mr. Homer "Bud" Lee Good, Jr, age 78, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mr. Good was born on January 6, 1942 in Iredell County to the late Homer Lee Good, Sr and Hazel Karriker Good.
Bud graduated from Kernersville High School and East Carolina University and was retired from Sunset Pacific Transportation in Chino, CA and Rock Hill, SC. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, going to the beach, sports "Two for Tuesdays", and especially time with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Alexander Good of the home; his son, John B Good and wife Tiffany of Salt Lake City, Utah; his step-son, Keith Hart and wife Kim of Fort Mill, SC; his grandchildren, Thomas Hart, Ella Hart; sisters, Caroline Gentry of Winston-Salem, NC and Lydia Fitzgerald of Kernersville, NC; his nephews, Jim Camp and wife Gwen and Kirk Fitzgerald; his nieces, Jennifer Martin and husband Danny and Kristen Hendrix and husband Neil.
Due to the safety and health concerns of the family, friends and all of those who would like to attend services, the family has decided to postpone services until a later date to celebrate Bud's life.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 15, 2020