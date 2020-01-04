Mr. Horace L. Woods, 71, of 431 Green St., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. The funeral service will be 1 pm, Saturday at Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church in Chester, SC. Burial will be follow at the church cemetery. Survivors include one daughter: Dannetta Nicole Thomas of Washington, DC; two sons: Horace Roallman McKnight and Anthony Simere McKnight of Rock Hill; one brother: Lawrence Woods of Cleveland, OH and eleven grandchildren. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Woods family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 4, 2020