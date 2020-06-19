Junius Horace Moss, 84 of Sharon, S.C. passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the home of Joey Moss, 1607 Sutton Springs Road, York, S.C. 29745.
Junius was born February 14, 1936 to the late Junius Moss and Sallie Dover Moss in Sharon.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Clark Moss, children, Jeffrey Moss (Cindy), Gary, Cindi (Allen), Sharon (Mike), Angi (Tim), Krystle (Sam), Shirley, Michael (Kara), siblings, Doris M. Thomas (Twin Sister), Lycoania Passmore (Eddie), Ronald Moss (Louise), Lorrene M. Griffin (Charles), Jimmy Moss, 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he his preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly and his infant son.
Memorials may be made to Philadelphia UMC, 2260 Chester Hwy. York, SC 29745.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Moss family.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Moss family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.