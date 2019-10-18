Howard Helms, Sr.
Lancaster, SC - Mr. Howard Sammy Helms, Sr. 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4214 Old Church Road, Lancaster, SC with Reverend Ronnie Boone officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Union County, NC, July 11, 1943, Mr. Helms was the son of the late Clifton Lee Helms and the late Katheleen Morris Helms. Mr. Helms was retired from Pelton & Crane Dental Equipment.
Surviving are his three Sons, Howard Helms, Jr. of Lancaster, SC, Jimmy Lee (Sherry) Helms of Heath Springs, SC, Larry Dale Helms of Charlotte, NC; his four grandchildren, Jimmy (Felicia), Justin (Ariel), Ashley (Brody), and Joshua; his three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Derek and Annaleigh; his sisters, Rachel H. Klouse of Belmont, NC and Delores H. Baucom (Tim) of Bessemer City, NC. Mr. Helms was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jerlene Helms and his brother, Heath Helms.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 18, 2019