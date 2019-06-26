Mr. Howard "Whitey" Hobert Greene, 86, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Atrium Health - Pineville in Charlotte, NC.
Mr. Greene was born in Deep Gap, NC and the son of the late Winfred and Jennie Greene and of the Baptist faith. He was retired from Duke Power Company, construction department. Mr. Greene served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34. In addition to his parents, Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his son, Harlan Scott Greene; his daughter, Brenda Gail Jones; and his brother, Harlan Greene.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Reverend Tony Catledge officiating. No visitation will be held upon the request of Mr. Greene. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road is serving the Greene family.
Mr. Greene is survived by his wife, Betty Rippy Greene; his sons, Dennis P. Greene (Teresa) of Rock Hill and Howard H. Greene, Jr. (Jill) of Rock Hill; his nephew whom he raised, Jamie Allen of Rock Hill; his brother, Homer Greene of Hickory, NC; his sister, Hannah Smith of Deep Gap, NC and his seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on June 26, 2019