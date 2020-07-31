1/1
Howard Lee Garrison
1941 - 2020
Howard Lee Garrison 78, of Jenkinsville, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Bruce Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends in the cemetery after the burial.

Howard was born on November 20, 1941 in York County. He was the son of the late John Garrison and Ethel Brewer Garrison. He was a member of Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church of Clover.

Howard is survived by his wife, Shirley Sistar Collins, sons, Scott Garrison, Howard Garrison, Jr., four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Garrison family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
