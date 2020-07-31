Howard Lee Garrison 78, of Jenkinsville, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Bruce Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends in the cemetery after the burial.
Howard was born on November 20, 1941 in York County. He was the son of the late John Garrison and Ethel Brewer Garrison. He was a member of Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church of Clover.
Howard is survived by his wife, Shirley Sistar Collins, sons, Scott Garrison, Howard Garrison, Jr., four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Garrison family.