Mr. Howell "Lucky" C. Hunter, Sr., 93, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



Mr. Hunter was born in Linton, KY and the son of the late Jake Hunter and the late Francis Maud Howell Hunter. He was a member of the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. He was a U. S. Army Air Corps veteran based in Greenville, SC serving during World War II and the Korean War. Mr. Hunter was general manager of Record Printing Company. He was very active in Rock Hill Parks and Recreation and Youth Athletics in the 60's and 70's. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his wife, Avanelle Galloway Hunter; his brothers, Troy, Ray, William, Jake, and Charles; and his sister who died in childhood, Dorothy.



Services for Mr. Hunter will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Ministers Andy Brewster and David Pharr officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Surviving are his loving family, three sons, Howell C. Hunter, Jr. and wife, Laura of Greenville, SC, Rod E. Hunter and wife, Gwen of Rock Hill, SC and Jake A. Hunter and wife, Kelly of Indian Land, SC; two daughters, Mylynda H. Ross and husband, Donald of Archdale, NC and Chequita Hunter of Rock Hill, SC; one brother, Larry Hunter of St. Louis, MO; and seven grandchildren, Jack Ross, Nathaniel Hunter and wife, Lauren, Kimberly H. Feisley and husband, Robert, Erin Hunter, Ashlyn Hunter, Reagan Hunter, and Camryn Hunter.



Memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, c/o Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



