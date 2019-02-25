Obituary Guest Book View Sign

and a resident of Rock Hill for 47 years, Mr. Hugh Leland Harrelson, Sr., 74, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Dr. Shelton P. Sanford, III, officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Mr. Harrelson was born August 10, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Leland Lanham Harrelson and Gladys Smith Harrelson. He graduated from Carson-Newman College (AB, 1966); Cumberland School of Law, Samford University (JD, 1971); Phi Alpha Delta. He was a member of the York County Bar Association, South Carolina Bar Association and America Bar Association. He was admitted to the Bar, 1971; U.S. Supreme Court, 1974, and the U.S. District Court of South Carolina, 1980. He served on the Rock Hill City Council from 1980-1996; Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Rock Hill; Chairman of the Rock Hill Traffic Commission; Member of City/County Municipal Services Study Committee; Member of the Board of Directors of the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation; Member of the Appointments Committee for the City of Rock Hill; and Ex-Officio Member of the Rock Hill-York County Airport Commission. He served on the Board of Directors and was Campaign Chairman of the Rock Hill United Way. Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of the York County Special Needs Board and a member of Sertoma Club. He received the National Legal Aid and Defenders Award and the Rock Hill Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Harrelson was a member of Oakland Baptist Church since 1973 and served as Deacon Emeritus.



Mr. Harrelson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eleanor Little Harrelson; his son, Hugh Leland Harrelson, Jr. (Amy) of Fort Mill, SC his daughter, Maxine Harrelson Flanagan (Keith) of Greenville, NC; his son, Joseph Fitzhugh Harrelson (Amy-Claire) of Charleston, SC; eight grandchildren, James Latham Flanagan, Elizabeth Peyton Flanagan, Charles Ryder Flanagan, Eleanor Juliet Flanagan, Jackson Fitzhugh Harrelson, Hudson Joseph Harrelson, Peter Leland Harrelson and Ella Grace Fales. He also is survived by his paralegal of 44 years, Sheryl Nivens of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Harrelson Cole.



Memorials may be made in Mr. Harrelson's name to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.



Condolences may be made to the Harrelson family at

