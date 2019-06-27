Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Thomas Belk. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Hugh Thomas Belk, 62, of Chester passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Prisma Health - Richland in Columbia, SC.



Mr. Belk was born in Fort Mill and the son of Iris Sanders Moore of Rock Hill and the late Brady L. Moore, Sr. He was attended Inspiration Baptist Church in Rock Hill and work at various place in the Rock Hill area. In addition to his father, Mr. Belk was preceded in death by his brothers, Buster Moore, Randy Belk and Eddie Moore; and his sisters Denise Sinclair and Eva Mae Moore.



A memorial service for Mr. Belk will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Inspiration Baptist Church, 921 Comer Road with the Reverend Roland Dry officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 am until time of service at the church.



In addition to his mother, Mr. Belk is survived by his dedicated son, Tyler Belk of Waxhaw, NC; his daughters, Tommy Jo Fallow (Jerry) and Melissa Lee Philson, all of York, SC; his two adopted daughters, Lori Smart of Rock Hill and Eva Belk of Rock Hill; his brother, Jeffrey S. Belk of Wilmington, NC; his sisters, Lisa B. Campbell (Donald) of Charlotte, NC, Crystal Moore (Buz) of Rock Hill; and Sue M. McGee of Fort Mill; and his nine grandchildren.

Published in The Herald on June 27, 2019

