Mr. Hunter Simpson Kirby, 99, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born in Seneca, SC, Mr. Kirby was the son of the late Richard Kirby and the late Callie Frady Kirby. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elise Kirby; his sisters, Helen K. Moore and Druzilla K. Sanders; and his brothers, Sheiler Kirby, Astor Kirby, Chris Kirby, Woodrow Kirby and Carnell Kirby. He was retired from Carolina Bowater Corporation with 23 years of service. He was a member of the Seneca Masonic Lodge #185 since 1948 and was a foster parent for more than 15 years taking care of as many as 52 children in his home. He was a member of Catawba Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher of the men's senior class.
Surviving are his daughters, Yevonne K. (Cory) Jenkins of Rock Hill and Brenda K. (Neil) Jackson of Columbia, TN; his son, Brian S. (Pam) Kirby of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Todd Jackson, Alex Kirby, Payton Green, Elisa Jackson and Summer Jenkins.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Kirby's name to Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Kirby family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 1, 2019