Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hunter Kirby. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Hunter Simpson Kirby, 99, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.



Born in Seneca, SC, Mr. Kirby was the son of the late Richard Kirby and the late Callie Frady Kirby. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elise Kirby; his sisters, Helen K. Moore and Druzilla K. Sanders; and his brothers, Sheiler Kirby, Astor Kirby, Chris Kirby, Woodrow Kirby and Carnell Kirby. He was retired from Carolina Bowater Corporation with 23 years of service. He was a member of the Seneca Masonic Lodge #185 since 1948 and was a foster parent for more than 15 years taking care of as many as 52 children in his home. He was a member of Catawba Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher of the men's senior class.



Surviving are his daughters, Yevonne K. (Cory) Jenkins of Rock Hill and Brenda K. (Neil) Jackson of Columbia, TN; his son, Brian S. (Pam) Kirby of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Todd Jackson, Alex Kirby, Payton Green, Elisa Jackson and Summer Jenkins.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Kirby's name to Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Kirby family and condolences may be made at

Mr. Hunter Simpson Kirby, 99, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.Born in Seneca, SC, Mr. Kirby was the son of the late Richard Kirby and the late Callie Frady Kirby. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elise Kirby; his sisters, Helen K. Moore and Druzilla K. Sanders; and his brothers, Sheiler Kirby, Astor Kirby, Chris Kirby, Woodrow Kirby and Carnell Kirby. He was retired from Carolina Bowater Corporation with 23 years of service. He was a member of the Seneca Masonic Lodge #185 since 1948 and was a foster parent for more than 15 years taking care of as many as 52 children in his home. He was a member of Catawba Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher of the men's senior class.Surviving are his daughters, Yevonne K. (Cory) Jenkins of Rock Hill and Brenda K. (Neil) Jackson of Columbia, TN; his son, Brian S. (Pam) Kirby of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Todd Jackson, Alex Kirby, Payton Green, Elisa Jackson and Summer Jenkins.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Kirby's name to Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Kirby family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close