Hunter Nicholas Pontus, 19, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in York, SC.
Hunter was born in Pineville, NC, and the son of Jason E. Pontus and the late Christy Lowery Pontus. He was employed by Bridgewater of the Carolinas.
Services for Hunter will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with Dr. Nate Staton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In addition to his father, Hunter is survived by his father's wife, Rose Pontus; his grandparents, Raymond (Susan) Lowery of York; Stanley (Vickie Pontus of York; his three close aunts, Brandi Lowery of York, SC, Heather Pontus of York, SC, Angel Lowery of Catawba, SC; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
