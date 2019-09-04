Ida Bell Weaver East, 84, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at MUSC Nursing Center in Chester, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Doctor Willie Black officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill. Visitation will be 5:30 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, September, 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. East was born April 1, 1935 in Fort Mill, SC, to the late Robert Lee Collins and the late Nannie Bell Lipe. She was the widow of James Weaver and Harvey East. Mrs. East was a homemaker, a long-time member of Fort Mill Church of God, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her son, James Weaver and his wife, Ann of York; her daughters, Joe Ann Caston, Peggy Patterson and her husband, Mike, Barbara Pittman and her husband, Chris all of Rock Hill, Peggy Cheek and her husband, Reggie, Mary East White and her husband, Mackie both of Jonesville, NC; her 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, William Tommy Collins of Edgemoor, SC; her sisters, Viola Linder, Helen Nichols, Margaret Lucille Johnson, Mary Ann Hancock. She was preceded in death by her sons, Larry and Barry East; her brothers, Jerry, Lewis, Joe, Marvin, Robert Lee, David, Sam; and her sister, Lillie Thomas.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 4, 2019