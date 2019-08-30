Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina (Keter) Putnam. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





After a sudden illness, Ina Keeter Putnam, widow of Alvin Henry Putnam, passed away on August 27th at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill, SC.Born in 1926, she grew up in the rural community of Gilkey, NC, where she played piano and organ at Gilboa Methodist, a church her family originally built from logs. A graduate of Brevard College, she and her husband lived in Asheville, Raleigh, Oil City, PA, Gulfport, MS, and Albuquerque, NM. Theysettled in the Charleston, SC area to raise a family, and retired to live on Lake Greenwood.Ina loved Boogie-Woogie piano, dancing, the Atlanta Braves, and corny jokes, a family tradition. She was known for her quick laugh. Friends and relatives said her letters were funny and thoughtful.She is survived by her sons, Reverend Andrew Putnam, and his wife, Tiffany Clemons Putnam, of Rock Hill, Hank Putnam, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, her grandchildren; Ryanne Ozonal, of Washington, DC, Rhett Putnam, of Montpelier, VT, Nathan Putnam, of Clearwater, FL, Katie Putnam of Charlotte,NC, Merritt Putnam, Shelby Putnam, Trey Alpi, Mathew Jolly, Tyson Jolly, of Rock Hill, great grandchildren; Sara Putnam, daughter of Nathan and Kathryn Putnam,Ada May Putnam, daughter of Rhett Putnam and Shandi Barclay- and herSister-in-law, Ruby Putnam Byrd, of Beaufort, SC.Services will be private. The family thanks you for your prayers during this time of loss. Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Putnam family. Published in The Herald on Aug. 30, 2019

