Obituary

Inez Hyatt Brown, age 91, passed away June 10, 2019 at home. Born February 15, 1928 in Lee County S.C. to Clifton H. Hyatt and Mabel T. Hyatt, she was a cum laude graduate of Winthrop College and married Herschel L. Brown, Sr. in 1949. She was a retired educator and taught many students at Lockhart High School, Sharon High School, Hickory Grove High School, and York Jr. High School throughout her career. In addition, Inez was a long-time active member of Sharon United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Herschel L. Brown, Sr. and three children: Herschel L. Brown, Jr. and Cynthia A. Brown-Stallings (Steve) of Sharon, SC and Teresa L. Couch (Chris) of Mooresville, NC, along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Inez was preceded in death by her brother, Troy L. Hyatt and her sister, Sue H. Jenkins.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC. A celebration of life service will be held on June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Street. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, PO Box 97, Sharon SC, 29742.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Brown family.

