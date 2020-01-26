Ira "Buddy" Wayne Fowler passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. Ira was born on July 5, 1943 in Rock Hill, SC. He was the son of the late Corbett N. Fowler and Ruby H. Fowler. Ira was preceded in death by his wife, Vicky I. Fowler, a daughter, Terresa Ann Fowler, and his brother, Reggie Fowler.
Ira was a Vietnam Veteran, retired electrician, and a member of Roddy Baptist Church. He had a passion for Martial Arts and had became a master after many years of training, he passed that knowledge along to his children and grandchildren. Ira enjoyed going to the mountains and the beach and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two stepdaughters, Cindy Williamson of Rock Hill, SC and Melody Crawford and husband John of Hendersonville, NC. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at their home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roddey Baptist Church, 2678 S. Anderson Rd, Catawba, SC 29704.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the Fowler family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 26, 2020