Mrs. Irene Carter Plyler, 81 of Rock Hill passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



Mrs. Plyler was born in Rock Hill and the daughter of the late Carlyle Carter and the late Lona Hoffman Carter. She was a member of Neely's Creek ARP Church and retired from Bank of America. She loved to watch birds and helping others. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Plyler was preceded in death by her brother, Buster Carter; and her sisters, Carolyn Thomas, Evelyn Matthews, and Erlene Cochran.



A memorial service for Mrs. Plyler will be held 3:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road with Reverend Matt Joldersman officiating. The burial will take place at 2:30 pm at Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery prior to the memorial service.



Mrs. Plyler is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Ray Plyler; her daughter, Patti Teal of Rock Hill; her three sons, Larry Plyler of Rock Hill, John Plyler (Becky) of Mountain Rest, SC, and Mike Plyler of Rock Hill; her sisters, Mary Ann Boyd of Rock Hill and Martha Miller of York; and her grandson, Joshua Plyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Plyler's name to Neely's Creek ARP Church, Cemetery Fund, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

