Mrs. Iris Elizabeth Covington Coleman, 73, of Catawba passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Edgemoor ARP Church. Interment will follow at Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.
A full obituary will follow tomorrow.
An online obituary may be found at www.basscares.com
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Coleman family.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 10, 2020