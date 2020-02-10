Iris Elizabeth (Covington) Coleman

Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-329-4141
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Edgemoor ARP Church
Following Services
Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery
Mrs. Iris Elizabeth Covington Coleman, 73, of Catawba passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Edgemoor ARP Church. Interment will follow at Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.

A full obituary will follow tomorrow.

Published in The Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
