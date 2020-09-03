Martha "Isabel" W. Moore, 84, of Charlotte, formerly of York, SC, passed away on August 30, 2020. Born September 18, 1935 in Sharon, SC, she was the daughter of James and Melinda (Hope) White. Isabel married the love of her life, Charles Leland Moore, on June 19, 1962 in York, SC.
Isabel was a long time member of Thomasboro Baptist Church where she was involved in the women's club. She loved flowers and enjoyed traveling all over the world.
Survivors include her children, Billie Smart, Patricia (Charles) Gordon, Mary Shabica, Sandra Burch, and Anthony (Jennifer) Moore; siblings, Paul (Debbie) White, and Lyndel White; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law Carl Shabica; siblings, Sam, Jimmy, Margaret, Robert, Joe Meek, Lois, and Billy; and her son, John Robert Smart.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday September 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted to www.forestlawnwest.com
.