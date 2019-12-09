J. Addison Bergner Rine, age 25, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The service will be held privately.
Born in Greenville, Addison was a son of James Marshall Rine and Margaret Suzanne Starnes Rine. He had a tremendous sense of humor and could always brighten the mood with his quick wit. He enjoyed animals and the outdoors, but his absolute favorite part of life was fatherhood. He adored his son dearly and took great pride in the family he built with his wife. At his core, Addison was a selfless, loving, and hard-working man.
Surviving are his wife, Briana Marie Rozwadowski; his son, Jude Clarke Rine; and his parents, Jim and Suzanne Starnes Rine.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jude Rine Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 9, 2019