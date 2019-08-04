Mr. James C. Green, Jr., 98, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 N. Jones Ave, Rock Hill with Rev. Tony Slawson officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, J.C. was the son of the late James C. Green, Sr. and the late Emmie Mae Stogner Green. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Faye, Vermelle, Alene and Sylvia; his brothers, Bobby, Calvin, Gary and Ray; and his stepmother, Lois Chapman Green. He was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran who served in the 323rd Signal Company as a radio operator. He enjoyed gardening, was an avid Gamecock and Braves fan and loved his family. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Carrie Boulware Green; his children, Sandy McConnell, Shelby Jean Bishop and Clay Green, all of Rock Hill and Lori (John) Fisher of Fort Mill; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 pm-6:45 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Green's name to Quilts of Valor Foundation, Old Glory Quilters #13471, PO Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273; or to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 11650, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 4, 2019