Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. J. Rene' Herlong. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary





In addition to his mother, Rene' is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved and admired him.



Rene' attended Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, Davidson College and Duke University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Duke University Medical Center. An expert in pediatric echocardiography, he was chief of pediatric cardiology for Levine Children's Hospital and Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. Rene' also served as an adjunct professor of pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.



Rene' was one of the founders and assistant director of Camp LUCK, a camp for children with significant heart disease. For more than 20 years, he used two weeks of vacation each year to serve as camp doctor for YMCA's Camp Cherokee. In 2015, he was a finalist for the NC Medical Society's Doctor of the Year.



Fluent in Spanish, Rene' volunteered for many medical mission trips to Central and South America.



Rene' also had a beautiful singing voice, and for more than 30 years sang "O Holy Night" for the Christmas Eve service at his home church, First Associate Reformed Presbyterian in Rock Hill.



Memorials may be made in Dr. Herlong's name to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 East White Street, Rock Hill SC, 29730.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Condolences may be made at

Dr. James Rene' Herlong, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born December 24, 1961, in Rock Hill, SC, to Eleanor Reid Herlong and the late E.E. "Doc" Herlong.In addition to his mother, Rene' is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved and admired him.Rene' attended Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, Davidson College and Duke University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Duke University Medical Center. An expert in pediatric echocardiography, he was chief of pediatric cardiology for Levine Children's Hospital and Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. Rene' also served as an adjunct professor of pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.Rene' was one of the founders and assistant director of Camp LUCK, a camp for children with significant heart disease. For more than 20 years, he used two weeks of vacation each year to serve as camp doctor for YMCA's Camp Cherokee. In 2015, he was a finalist for the NC Medical Society's Doctor of the Year.Fluent in Spanish, Rene' volunteered for many medical mission trips to Central and South America.Rene' also had a beautiful singing voice, and for more than 30 years sang "O Holy Night" for the Christmas Eve service at his home church, First Associate Reformed Presbyterian in Rock Hill.Memorials may be made in Dr. Herlong's name to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 East White Street, Rock Hill SC, 29730.Services will be announced at a later date.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close