Dr. James Rene' Herlong, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born December 24, 1961, in Rock Hill, SC, to Eleanor Reid Herlong and the late E.E. "Doc" Herlong.
In addition to his mother, Rene' is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved and admired him.
Rene' attended Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, Davidson College and Duke University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Duke University Medical Center. An expert in pediatric echocardiography, he was chief of pediatric cardiology for Levine Children's Hospital and Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. Rene' also served as an adjunct professor of pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
Rene' was one of the founders and assistant director of Camp LUCK, a camp for children with significant heart disease. For more than 20 years, he used two weeks of vacation each year to serve as camp doctor for YMCA's Camp Cherokee. In 2015, he was a finalist for the NC Medical Society's Doctor of the Year.
Fluent in Spanish, Rene' volunteered for many medical mission trips to Central and South America.
Rene' also had a beautiful singing voice, and for more than 30 years sang "O Holy Night" for the Christmas Eve service at his home church, First Associate Reformed Presbyterian in Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made in Dr. Herlong's name to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 201 East White Street, Rock Hill SC, 29730.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 29, 2020