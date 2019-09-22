Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Ackerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Larry Ackerman THOMASVILLE, AL - Jack Larry Ackerman died at his residence in Thomasville, AL on September 16, 2019, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Jack was born in Lancaster, SC to Robert Major and Mary Elise Welsh Ackerman on September 6, 1941. He grew up in the Lesslie community of York County, SC where he belonged to Neely's Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. He was a charter member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 132. He attended Lesslie School and was a 1960 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He had a career in the particle board and saw mill industry in six different states. He retired from Weyerhauser in 2003. Jack was an avid golfer, sports fan, carpenter, and enjoyed many hours of fishing in the lake behind his home. He kept active his whole life - He believed, "The sunrise was the start of the day and the moon was no reason to stop, there will be time to rest when I can't do anything else." He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Patrick Lee Ackerman. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hudson Ackerman; two sons, Robert Scott Ackerman of Camden, AL and John Stace Ackerman (Tammy) of Summerdale, AL; daughter-in-law, Wendy Wood of Thomasville, AL; his daughter, Tess Elise Ackerman Agee (Chad) and son Robert Ty Ackerman; two great grandsons, Ash Agee and Jack Gaines Agee; two brothers, Rev. Robert W. Ackerman, of St. Petersburg, FL and John Charles Ackerman (Karen) of Atlantic Beach, FL. A private Memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.

