Jack D. Neal, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on July 22, 2020. Jack was born on March 15, 1930 in Forest City, NC to the late J.D. and Grace Neal. His family moved to Fort Mill, SC where he enjoyed growing up with his family in a small, tight knit community. As a student athlete he excelled in all sports, especially football, and he was selected to represent South Carolina in the 1947 Shrine Bowl. Jack's formative years were rooted in faith, family and football - and this theme continued throughout his life.
After graduation from Fort Mill High School, Jack was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Appalachian State University. While there he majored in history, was an actor in the inaugural season of the "Horn in the West" outdoor drama, lettered all four years of his football career, served as co-captain of the football team, and forged lifelong friendships with his fellow players who will always be known as "The Duggins' Boys." Most importantly, this is where he met and married the love of his life - Marcy Dillon, and where their life's journey of 69 years began.
Jack proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. Upon his return from Korea, Jack continued his education, graduated from Appalachian and accepted a high school teaching and coaching position at North Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC. Jack's career path included teaching, coaching, a position with General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC), and a career in probation and parole which culminated with his appointment as Chief Federal Probation Officer for the Middle District of North Carolina. After retiring from 23 years of service with US Probation, he embarked upon a post-retirement career with the NC Department of Probation and Parole. Following his second retirement, he worked part-time into his early eighties as a Parole Violation Hearing Officer for the State of NC.
Although Jack worked into his eighties, he always made time for family, friends, and service to his church and community. He treasured spending time with his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, wife, daughters, grandchildren, and numerous friends. When Jack and Marcy moved to Greensboro, NC in 1962, they joined Peace United Church of Christ where they have remained faithful, active members. Whenever the church doors were open, Jack was there to serve in any capacity needed: cutting vegetables for Brunswick Stew, ushering, teaching Sunday school, and serving as consistory president. Jack also served the greater Greensboro community in a variety of leadership roles with different organizations, including PTA Council President for Greensboro City Schools.
His love of football continued throughout his entire life. He enjoyed game weekends, and spending time with cherished friends. Jack felt indebted to Appalachian for the opportunities that his athletic scholarship offered him, and he returned the favor by tirelessly giving back to Appalachian through service throughout his life. He was President of the Alumni Association and charter member of the Former Athlete's Association, was presented with multiple outstanding service awards and had an endowed scholarship established in his name.
Jack enjoyed much success in his work life, and was acknowledged for his service with many accolades, however he derived his greatest joy from his wife Marcy, their two daughters, and four grandchildren.
Large in stature but gentle in spirit, Jack will be remembered for his unwavering faith, compassion and integrity. He is known for his affable demeanor, quick wit, and detailed storytelling ability. In particular, he was blessed with an incredible memory. Even at 90, Jack could recall the score of every football game in which he played. He had an inquisitive mind, a passion for learning and a love for all people. Jack saw the best in everyone, believed in second chances and served as a mentor to many.
Jack is survived by his wife Marcy Dillon Neal, daughter Chaun Yount (Don) of Allentown, PA, Karen Lizotte (Guy) of Greensboro, and four grandchildren: Carter and Dillon Yount, and Allison and Jack Lizotte. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Tommy Neal, his sister, Nancy Welborn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents J.D. and Grace Neal, his sister Betty Foss, and niece Robin Foss Turner.
Jack's family would like to express their gratitude to the Peace Church community for their support and concern, and all of the medical professionals and others who assisted with his care, especially during these last few months. Special thanks to Dr. William Hensel, Sondra, Joey, and caregiver Julie Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Peace United Church of Christ 2714 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403 or to
ASU Foundation (please note Marceline & Jack Neal, Jr. Endowment in memo line), ASU Foundation, Inc., ASU Box 32014 Boone, NC 28608-2014.
A private, family ceremony will be held. There will be a celebration of Jack's life at a later date when it will be safe to gather. Until then, do as Jack did each day...Reach out to old friends, reminisce about good times, and tell them how much they mean to you.
