Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 32792 (803)-326-2051

Jack Edward Scott, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



Jack's Celebration Of Life Drop-in will be at Jack's home Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.



Jack was born in Lima, Ohio on June 15, 1928. Jack lived in Washington, DC, California, New York State, and South Carolina, where he settled in 1975. He came to Rock Hill to open the Celanese Trucking Company. He was a diesel mechanic and truck driver. After his retirement, Jack worked for his son's mulch yard. Jack worshiped at Harvest Ministries where his church family was a great importance to him. The love of Jesus was expressed towards him with kindness, love and attention that made him feel special. Jack's biggest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. He was happiest when attending their sporting events and performances. He was always front and center at tennis, cross country, golf, gymnastics, softball, volleyball and plays. The family would like to thank every coach, player and fan along the way that made him feel so welcome, wanted, and looked after at those events. This legacy of love will be most remembered.



Jack is survived by his wife, Beverlee Scott; his sons, Michael (Sharon) Scott and Jeffrey (Dianne) Scott both of Rock Hill; his three daughters, Tamee (Kevin) Tindale, Shanah (Paul) Case, and Claudia (Paul) Korterba, all of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Shelby, Tyler, Jaelyn (Corbin), Jodee, Savanah, Faith, Kole, Raychel, and Alyx. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, his two sisters and his granddaughter, Jessica.

