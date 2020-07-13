1/1
Jack Ferguson
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jack Ferguson, 102, of York, SC, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery, Clover, SC.

Mr. Ferguson was born August 16, 1917 in York County, SC to Bud and Amanda Cook Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his wife Inez Morris Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson enjoyed Purple Martins birds and enjoyed working in his garden and yard. He learned to play and owned 5 different instruments. Mr. Ferguson was simple, who lived a simple life and enjoyed every minute of it.

Survivors are his son William Franklin Ferguson and wife Ann of Lancaster; daughter Kay F. Dugan and husband JC of Ft. Mill; three grandchildren Leslie Sinclair and husband Lee of Lancaster, William Ferguson of Rock Hill, Chris Dugan and wife April of Rock Hill; three great grandchildren Cole Bailey, Grey Phillips

and Adyson Dugan.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Ferguson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved