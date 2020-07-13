Mr. Jack Ferguson, 102, of York, SC, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery, Clover, SC.
Mr. Ferguson was born August 16, 1917 in York County, SC to Bud and Amanda Cook Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his wife Inez Morris Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson enjoyed Purple Martins birds and enjoyed working in his garden and yard. He learned to play and owned 5 different instruments. Mr. Ferguson was simple, who lived a simple life and enjoyed every minute of it.
Survivors are his son William Franklin Ferguson and wife Ann of Lancaster; daughter Kay F. Dugan and husband JC of Ft. Mill; three grandchildren Leslie Sinclair and husband Lee of Lancaster, William Ferguson of Rock Hill, Chris Dugan and wife April of Rock Hill; three great grandchildren Cole Bailey, Grey Phillips
and Adyson Dugan.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Ferguson.