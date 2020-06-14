Or Copy this URL to Share

67, Passed away peacefully in his home Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mr. Jack Wilson Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Wilson and brother; Harrell Wilson. He leaves loving memories with his sons; Greg Wilson and Steven Moss, sister; Peggy Covington (Bill), brother; Darrell Wilson (Tracy), a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private service will be held on a later date. Services provided by Faith Funeral Services York,SC



