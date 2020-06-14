Jack H. "Chunk" Wilson Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
67, Passed away peacefully in his home Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mr. Jack Wilson Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Wilson and brother; Harrell Wilson. He leaves loving memories with his sons; Greg Wilson and Steven Moss, sister; Peggy Covington (Bill), brother; Darrell Wilson (Tracy), a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private service will be held on a later date. Services provided by Faith Funeral Services York,SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved