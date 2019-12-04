Mr. Jack Reynolds Dunn, 82, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Lancaster, SC surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Born in Cave Spring, GA, Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Dee Dunn and Lucille Reynolds Dunn; brothers, Fred D. Dunn, Jr., Donald Dunn Bobby Dunn, and his sister, Dorothy Manord. He retired from the Celanese, was a US Army Veteran serving in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam, and was a member of the . Upon retirement, his life was spent gardening, cooking, spoiling grandchildren and bragging about a good bargain. A larger than life presence, he never met a stranger and always had a story to tell from his beloved old swing. He touched so many lives and will be missed by us all.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Dolores Garcia Dunn; son, Frederick D Dunn (Rhonda) of Rock Hill; daughters, Jacki Hughes (Jamie) of Lancaster, and Melissa Haynes of Chester; brother, Gerald Dunn (Anne) of Rome, GA; Seven grandchildren, Seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice 1326 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 4, 2019