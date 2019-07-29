Mr. Jack Turner Lawrence, Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Jack born in Albany, GA and the son of the late Jerrial T. Lawrence and the late Vivian Ross Lawrence. Jack was retired from Bowater Carolina and a U. S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the First ARP Church.
A memorial service to honor Jack's life will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 31. 2019 at the First ARP Church, 201 East White Street with the Reverends Barry Dagenhart and Bob Robinson officiating.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ginger Herring Lawrence; his three sons, Jack T. Lawrence, Jr. and Tammy of Crested Butte, CO, Robert and Kay Lawrence of Greensboro, GA, and Judson and Christy of Rock Hill; his ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Ceil Kimel of Winston-Salem, NC and Martha Norman of Asheboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or First ARP Church, 201 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or s Project, PO Box 75817, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or the .
Published in The Herald on July 29, 2019