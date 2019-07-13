Mr. Jack Vernon Walker, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time at 2:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Harvest Ministries Church of God 1211 Anderson Rd S, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Pastor Gary Adkins will officiate services and the burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park on South Cherry Rd.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC, Mr. Walker was the son of the late, Worth Thompson Walker and Mary Hargett Walker. He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor from both, the Celanese Corporation and Gill Manufacturing after 33 years and a member of Harvest Ministries Church of God. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Frances H. Walker; sons, Robert "Buddy" Laney (Candace) of Lancaster, SC, Tim Walker (Angie), Worth Thompson "Red" Walker (Barbara), and Jack Walker, Jr. (Judy) all of Indian Land; daughter, Teresa Roper (Mike McCartney) of Catawba, SC; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Harvest Ministries Church of God.
Published in The Herald on July 13, 2019