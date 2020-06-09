Jackie Delores Mullins Hubbard "Dee" CHESTER, SC - Jackie Delores "Dee" Mullins Hubbard, 80, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. A memorial Service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodward Baptist Church with Reverend Keith Hinson officiating. The burial was private. Mrs. Hubbard was born in Pound, VA, on September 10, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Joshua Chester Mullins and Ora Ellen Riggs Mullins. She attended Pound High School in Pound, VA and was employed with Belk as a children's department manager and buyer. Dee is a member of Woodward Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother and two sisters. She is survived by her three siblings, J.D. Mullins, Larry Mullins, and Tish Thompson; husband, Everett Jennings Hubbard; three sons, James Nolan Hubbard (Cindy), Phillip Randal Hubbard (Sarah), Devin Bryan Hubbard (Michelle); one grandson, Christopher Hubbard and five granddaughters, Brandi Benetti, Jamie Hubbard-Parker, Catherine Morrison, Cassidy Hubbard and Caitlyn Hubbard; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Morton, Arabella Moore and Lalahnie Reed.



