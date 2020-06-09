Jackie Hubbard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Delores Mullins Hubbard "Dee" CHESTER, SC - Jackie Delores "Dee" Mullins Hubbard, 80, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. A memorial Service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodward Baptist Church with Reverend Keith Hinson officiating. The burial was private. Mrs. Hubbard was born in Pound, VA, on September 10, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Joshua Chester Mullins and Ora Ellen Riggs Mullins. She attended Pound High School in Pound, VA and was employed with Belk as a children's department manager and buyer. Dee is a member of Woodward Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother and two sisters. She is survived by her three siblings, J.D. Mullins, Larry Mullins, and Tish Thompson; husband, Everett Jennings Hubbard; three sons, James Nolan Hubbard (Cindy), Phillip Randal Hubbard (Sarah), Devin Bryan Hubbard (Michelle); one grandson, Christopher Hubbard and five granddaughters, Brandi Benetti, Jamie Hubbard-Parker, Catherine Morrison, Cassidy Hubbard and Caitlyn Hubbard; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Morton, Arabella Moore and Lalahnie Reed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved