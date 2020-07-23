1/
Jackie Jones Harton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Jones Harton, age 82 of Rock Hill, SC and formerly of Forest City, NC, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born November 24, 1937 in Forest City, NC and was the daughter of the late Bessie Martin Jones. Jackie was a graduate of Cool Springs High as well as a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Forest City, NC. She worked for Fieldcrest Cannon for twenty-five years in Forest City, Concord, NC and York SC, retiring as Personnel Manager.

Jackie continued her joy of helping others while volunteering at Habitat for Humanity for over 15 years. She never met a stranger as she loved meeting others, helping where she could, but most of all she loved her family. Spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys, never missing a function or a birthday, always encouraging & supporting them as they grew to be young adults.

Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Howard Harton.

She is survived by sons Kim Harton of Forest City and Scott Harton and wife Curran of Charlotte; grandchildren, Howard of Forest City, Katy of Charleston (fiance Nick Romeo), Brad and Ben of Charlotte, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at The Padgett & King Chapel on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of York County, PO Box 4255, Rock Hill SC 29732 ( https://yorkcountyhabitat.org/give/donate/), or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 880, Forest City, NC 28043

The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 245-4951
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved