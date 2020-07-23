Jackie Jones Harton, age 82 of Rock Hill, SC and formerly of Forest City, NC, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born November 24, 1937 in Forest City, NC and was the daughter of the late Bessie Martin Jones. Jackie was a graduate of Cool Springs High as well as a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Forest City, NC. She worked for Fieldcrest Cannon for twenty-five years in Forest City, Concord, NC and York SC, retiring as Personnel Manager.
Jackie continued her joy of helping others while volunteering at Habitat for Humanity for over 15 years. She never met a stranger as she loved meeting others, helping where she could, but most of all she loved her family. Spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys, never missing a function or a birthday, always encouraging & supporting them as they grew to be young adults.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Howard Harton.
She is survived by sons Kim Harton of Forest City and Scott Harton and wife Curran of Charlotte; grandchildren, Howard of Forest City, Katy of Charleston (fiance Nick Romeo), Brad and Ben of Charlotte, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at The Padgett & King Chapel on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of York County, PO Box 4255, Rock Hill SC 29732 ( https://yorkcountyhabitat.org/give/donate/), or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 880, Forest City, NC 28043
