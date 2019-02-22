Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Lee Smith. View Sign

Mr. Jackie Lee Smith, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harbor Chase.



The service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with Rev. Sam McGregor officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.



Born in Dunbar, WV, Jack was the son of the late Arnold Smith and the late Jean M. Smith. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Delores Smith and Carolyn Pickens. He graduated with his Bachelors of Science from West Virginia State in Dunbar, WV. He was a retired credit analyst from BASF. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a very courageous man and loved his family dearly.



Surviving are his daughters, Deborah C. (Michael) McLaughlin of Jupiter, FL, Sonya E. Clay of Pensacola, FL, Laura C. (Don) Badinski of Rock Hill, SC and Angela Smith (Alan) Boatwright of York, SC; his grandchildren, Evan and Sheila McLaughlin, Brandon and Megan Badinski and Zachary and Alexandra Boatwright; and his sister, Bonnie McGrew of Charleston, WV.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 pm-12:30 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to the of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd, #L, Anderson, SC, 29621.



