Jacklyn Cira Bautista, 19, of Clover, left us on January 31, 2019, at Atrium Health Care, Charlotte. She was born January 25, 2000 in Gaston County.

The family requests in honor of Jacklyn that you wear bright colors for the visitation and the Celebration of her life. Also that no pictures or videos to be taken at the visitation or services.

Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 6381 Lake Wylie Rd, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

A Celebration of Jacklyn's Life will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
