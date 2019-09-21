Jacqueline Harris

Obituary
Jacqueline Suzanne Harris "Jackie" LAFAYETTE, IN - Jackie, 41, passed away Wed., Sept. 18th, 2019, in Lafayette, Indiana. Jackie is the daughter of Emily and Danny Moss of York. Jackie also left behind a daughter Sierra Micaela Cruz and son Jonathan Harris, her sister Danielle Moss and brother Danny Moss Jr., grandparents Dot and Benny Moss and the late Ed and Sarah Bradley, 5 nephews and 1 niece. A Memorial service will be held at York Church of God on Sunday, Sept. 22nd, at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends at that time with the Memorial Service to follow.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
