Mrs. Jacqueline Lynn Barnhart Cox, 73,formerly of Weirton, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Cox was born in Weirton, WV and the daughter of the late Lester T. Barnhart and the late Ada Underwood Barnhart. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Weirton, WV. She was a nurse formerly working at Piedmont Medical Center in the Labor/Delivery and Home Hospice Care in Columbia, SC. She loved to travel especially to the beach. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husbands, Randall N. Horn and Roy Cox, and her brother, Dann Barnhart.
Ms. Cox is survived her sons, Randall Horn (Holly) of Clover, SC and Luther Horn (Karie) of Rock Hill; and her grandchildren, Michael Christopher Horn and Baylee Elizabeth Horn.
A memorial service for Mrs. Cox will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 20, 2019