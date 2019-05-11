Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn Rochelle Matheson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel 1503 South York Road Gastonia , NC 28052 (704)-853-1300 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacquelyn Rochelle Matheson, 21, of Clover, SC, was taken way too soon in a tragic automobile accident on May 5, 2019. She was born April 15, 1998, in Gaston County, the daughter of Joel Dean Matheson and Linda West Matheson. Jacquelyn was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Filbert, SC. She had a love for God and her family. She was attending Winthrop College to receive a degree in early childhood education. She loved to fish, listen to music and spending time with children. She loved playing in the Clover High School marching band and had great respect for her band teacher, Mr. Wells. The joy of her life was her dog, "Sailor" and she loved being Zoey's Nannie. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Amy Penninger and husband Wes of Clover, and Alicia McMahan and husband Josh of Sharon, SC; grandmothers, Mozelle West and Francis Matheson; nieces, Marli Penninger, and Annaston McMahan; nephews, Sage Penninger, Trenton McMahan;



A funeral service will be held 2:30 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 834 West Limestone Road, York, SC, officiated by Pastor Billy Lingerfelt and the Rev. Ronnie Dale. The family will receive friends 6 - 9 pm Monday at the Church.



Burial will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens. A candlelight vigil will be held May 14, 2019 at 8:30 pm at Clover High School (Band Field) 1625 State Hwy. 55 East, Clover, SC. Memorials may be made to Hope Track Ministry, c/o Bethel Baptist Church, PO Box 1115, York SC 29745 or Clover High School Marching Band Fund, 1625 Highway 55 East, Clover, SC 29710. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and



