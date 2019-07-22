Jacquelyn Slaton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn Slaton.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Jacquelyn Parrish Slaton, 93, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Rock Hill.

Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Slaton was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Slaton; her parents, Lewis L. Parrish and Minnie Earnhardt Parrish; daughter, Diane S. Sands; and her brother, Michael Gaston Parrish. She was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include her son, Danny Slaton of Rock Hill and her sister, Rosemary Cornwell of Catawba, SC; Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.