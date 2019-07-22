Mrs. Jacquelyn Parrish Slaton, 93, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Rock Hill.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Slaton was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Slaton; her parents, Lewis L. Parrish and Minnie Earnhardt Parrish; daughter, Diane S. Sands; and her brother, Michael Gaston Parrish. She was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her son, Danny Slaton of Rock Hill and her sister, Rosemary Cornwell of Catawba, SC; Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on July 22, 2019