Mr. James Arthur Wright, 55, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.
The graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Della Hunsucker officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Wright was the son of L. Wayne Wright and Diane Bickett Wright. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Brooke Wright. He was a portrait artist at Carowinds then went to New York to attend Brooklyn College. After graduating, he went on to graduate with a degree from the New York Academy of Art. He was a computer tech for a software company after returning to South Carolina as well as a master at woodwork and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Matthew Wright of Rock Hill; his aunts, Alice Faye B. Sutton and Joyce Q. Wright, both of Rock Hill and Ollie (Ronald) Miller of York; as well as extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Wright's name to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.
