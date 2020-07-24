1/1
James A. "Jimmy" Wright
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James Arthur Wright, 55, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.

The graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Della Hunsucker officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Wright was the son of L. Wayne Wright and Diane Bickett Wright. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Brooke Wright. He was a portrait artist at Carowinds then went to New York to attend Brooklyn College. After graduating, he went on to graduate with a degree from the New York Academy of Art. He was a computer tech for a software company after returning to South Carolina as well as a master at woodwork and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Matthew Wright of Rock Hill; his aunts, Alice Faye B. Sutton and Joyce Q. Wright, both of Rock Hill and Ollie (Ronald) Miller of York; as well as extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Wright's name to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Grandview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
I remember standing at the school bus stop with him and Matt many mornings. He was so smart and cool. May he Rest In Peace. Stay strong Matt. I think about you often. I miss those days. I hope your parents are doing ok and I am thinking of you and them.
Chris Forrest
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved