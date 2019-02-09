Mr. James Brown, Jr, 42 of 1084 Helms St. died Feb. 6, 2019 at home. Visitation will be on Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 from 1:00 til 2:30 pm and memorial will follow at First Baptist Baptist Church in McConnells, SC. Alan leaves behind a loving and large family and many friends. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Survivors include, his wife; JoAnn Brown, son; James Alan Brown III (Kayce), daughter; Morgan Brown, father; James Alan Brown, Sr. (Karen), mother; Teresa Beckham Hinson (Russell), grandson; James Alan Brown IV, three brothers; Chris Brown (Angie), Scotty Bowers and James W. Wilkerson III (Stacey), sister; Michelle Wilkerson a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The Brown family will like to thank everyone for the many thoughts, prayers, kind words and support during this time. "Go Gamecocks" Services by Faith Funeral Service of York, SC.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 9, 2019