James Allen Brown Sr.
1958 - 2020
62, Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold J. Brown and Virginia Smith, brother Rusty Brown, sister Sherry Towery, Son James A. Brown Jr. He leaves cherished memories with his wife Karen Brown, Children Christopher Brown, James Wilkerson (Stacy), Michelle Wilkerson, Daughter-in- law Joanne Brown. Grandchildren Christian Freeman, Candice Wilkerson, James A. Brown III (Kayce), Jimmy Wilkerson, Morgan Brown, Ashlie Wilkerson, Chase Brown and Dalton Wilkerson. Great Grandchildren James A. Brown IV and Ella Mae Grace Harmon. Siblings Rev. Dave Brown (Beverly), Debbie Bundrick, Mike Brown (Marty), Ray Brewer (Martha) and Carol Brown Goforth. A host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation 1pm - 2:30pm service begins at 2:30 at Midway Baptist Church, 12984 State Highway 55, York, SC. Faith Funeral Services is in charge of service.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
