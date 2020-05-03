Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ardrey. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

James K. Ardrey, 88, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Westminster Towers Health and Rehab Center.



Graveside services will be family only at Forest Hills Cemetery with a Celebration of Life service at a later date.



Mr. Ardrey was born on June 14, 1931 in Fort Mill, to the late William Benjamin Ardrey, Jr. and the late Madaline Kelly Ardrey. He was educated in the public schools, graduating from Fort Mill High School in 1949 and from The Citadel in Charleston, SC in 1953 with a BS in Business Administration. He entered the U.S. Army shortly thereafter as a 2nd Lieutenant, where he served two years on active duty as the Korean War was winding down. After specialized training at Fort Bliss Texas, he served as an anti-aircraft artillery officer with the 45th AAA Brigade, a unit of the Air Defense Command, at several posts in the Chicago area. He continued to serve in the reserves after active duty and was later discharged with the rank of Captain.



Following completion of his military service, he re-joined Southern Bell Telephone Co. in Columbia where he had accepted employment as an accountant for several months before entering the service. His professional career spanned 36 years with Southern Bell, South Central Bell and then BellSouth after the breakup of the old Bell System. He was assigned to positions of increasing responsibility in Atlanta, Ga., Birmingham, Al., Jackson, Ms., Louisville, Ky. and back to Birmingham where he retired in 1989 as Assistant Comptroller of South-Central Bell. Throughout his business career, he was active in the civic and professional life of the cities in which he worked. He was involved with the Lions Club for a number of years, serving as president of the Jackson club. He was also active in the Financial Executives Institute and served as president of the Birmingham chapter.After retiring from his telephone career, Mr. Ardrey returned to his native state, moving to Rock Hill in 1992. Mr. Ardrey loved his hometown and always knew that he and his wife would return to Fort Mill. So, he spent several years developing family property in Fort Mill into a new subdivision, Ardrey Acres on Doby's Bridge Road. This is adjacent to the Fort Mill Golf Club, moving there in 1995. He was a sixth generation Ardrey living in this area and was proud of his heritage. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed reminiscing about playing the course with his grandparents when it opened in 1948 with its sand greens. He also loved history, genealogy, and was a long-time member of the board of the York County Genealogical & Historical Society, serving as its treasurer for several years. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of South Carolina; he was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill, having served on its board also; he was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill and was given Elder Emeritus status in 2012. He also served nine years on the board of Westminster Towers. Jim had a love of numbers, enjoyed woodworking, home improvement projects, loved telling stories and was characterized as a lifelong learner.



Mr. Ardrey is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Louise Lucas Ardrey, of Rock Hill; his three children, Lydia Ardrey (Jamie) Howell of Greenville, SC; Sarah Ardrey (Paul) Basha of Rock Hill; J. Kelly Ardrey, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; his six grandchildren, Daniel (Tessa), Jonathan, Haley Howell; Luke, Robert and Hannah Basha; his numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ardrey was preceded in death by his sisters, Dona Ardrey Livingston and Lydia Ardrey Smoak, and his brother, Dr. William B. Ardrey III, all of Rock Hill.



The family wants to express its lasting appreciation to the many caregivers for their skillful, supportive and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Westminster Towers, 1300 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

