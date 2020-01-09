Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Barbaree Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Arthur Barbaree, Sr. "Jim" SUMMERVILLE, SC - James "Jim" Arthur Barbaree, Sr. of Summerville, SC, previously of Rock Hill, SC passed away January 1, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1933, in Richland, GA to Arthur David Barbaree and Louise Hicks Barbaree. Survived by brother Earl Barbaree of Columbus, GA and sister Anne Page of Preston, GA. Jim was previously married to his high school sweetheart Dorothy "Dot" Askin Barbaree for more than 45 years, who he met while attending Gordon Military Academy in Barnesville, GA. They married while both were enrolled at the University of Georgia. Ironically Dot passed away on January 1, 2009, 11 years to the day of Jim's passing. Jim graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Forestry but was encouraged by his mother-in-law Annie Laurie Askin who was an agent with State Farm Insurance to join the company. He became an agent with State Farm in 1963 in Columbus, GA and then a district manager in 1969 which moved him to Rock Hill, SC. Jim had a passion for golf where you could find him playing a round or two on any given day at the Rock Hill Country Club. He always had his clubs with him and played at numerous golf courses around the world when traveling with Dot. He had season tickets to "The Masters" and if we were lucky he would share them with us from time to time. Jim was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and was a season ticket holder for years. His biggest highlight for Georgia football was on January 1, 1981, in New Orleans when his beloved "Bulldawgs" won the 1980 National Championship. Jim and Dot jumped the fence and joined all the college students and fans on the field to celebrate. When Jim was not playing golf or at a Georgia game he enjoyed fishing in Murrells Inlet, SC drifting for flounder or anything else that would bite. He said he enjoyed the solitude and beautiful sunsets that Murrells Inlet had to offer. We are honored to have shared these events with him. Jim had one daughter Shelley Barbaree Taylor (deceased) and is survived by his only son James "Jimbo" Arthur Barbaree, Jr. and daughter-in-law Carla Hunt Barbaree of Rock Hill, SC. "Daddy Jim's" seven grandchildren Jennifer Rebecca Taylor, Brooke Taylor Hopper, Caroline Taylor Hitt, James Arthur Barbaree III, Keller Barbaree Harley, Kathleen O'Connell Barbaree and Louisa Barbaree Yongue. Six great-grandchildren Kali Caddell, Lexi Hitt, Rhett Barbaree, Grady Harley, Georgia Yongue and Kaylen Bazemore. He is also survived by Debra Jones Barbaree of Summerville, SC her four children and five grandchildren. It is comforting for us to know that Jim is at peace in heaven reunited with his parents, Dot, Shelley, Greg, Otis, Pat, "JB" and other family and friends that have passed. Jim is now playing the best golf courses, fishing in the biggest oceans and looking down watching the "Bulldawgs" play. Funeral services are private and will be held in Summerville, SC. Memorials in Jim's name can be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or The .

