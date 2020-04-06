Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Bergman. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Loring Bergman, 72, passed away on March 25, 2020.



All services will be at a later date.



James was born in Kellogg, Idaho on January 21, 1948 to the late Dr. John H. Bergman and the late Sarah Jo Wilson Bergman. James was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean A. Bergman and his granddaughter, Lillie Edwards.



After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, James received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tulane in New Orleans, LA. Following an internship in Indianapolis, IN, he served as Captain in the Army, in Germany for three years. He then moved to Charleston, WV to complete a residency in family practice. Following his residency, he practiced medicine in Cross Lanes and Clay County, WV. James later moved to Fort Mill, SC where he joined Fort Mill Family Practice until his retirement in 2012. In addition to his service in the Army, James served as a Major in the South Carolina National Guard. As a result of this service, he developed a friendship with Cecil Pruette that took them on numerous medical missionary trips to Honduras and India. Throughout his career, James continued to donate his time as a physician at the North Central Family Medical Center in Rock Hill.



James's biggest joy in life was spending time with his family. He and Jean looked forward to the annual family Christmas Eve celebration and summer trips to Sunset Beach where they were surrounded by their nine children, spouses, and grandchildren. James loved working on home projects, crafting unique pieces of furniture in his wood-working shop, and working in the yard. He enjoyed skiing, hiking trips out west, visiting family, and listening to the Kingston Trio. James was happiest when surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.



James is survived by his children, Robert (Sara) Bergman of Fort Mill, Christine Bergman Galusha of Rock Hill, Eric (Courtney) Bergman of Myrtle Beach, Sarah Bergman of Huntsville, AL, Charles (Krista) Bergman of Fort Mill, James A. (Leslie) Bergman of St. Paul, MN, Mat (Denise) Currey of Dunbar, WV, Sarah (Bill) Jackson of Boone, NC, and Liz (Tripp) Edwards of Salisbury, NC; his 14 grandchildren, Catherine and Hope Bergman, Morgan and Mason Galusha, Stella, Saylor and Beau Bergman, Eldon Bergman, Walker and Waverly Bergman, Kellen Currey, Kylah and Arden Jackson, and Dru Edwards; his brother, John (Donna) Bergman of Winston-Salem, NC and their three children and three grandchildren.



