James "Jimmy" Clarence Branham, 69, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
The funeral will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Eastview Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Mitchell officiating. Burial will be at Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Sunday at the church.
Jimmy was born on March 26, 1950 in Rock Hill, SC. He was a veteran in the US Army and a member of the American Legion Post 34. He was also a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC.
Jimmy is survived by his father, James Branham, sons, Chris Branham (Jessica), Will Branham (Randi), their mother, Beth Branham, and grandchildren, Eli James Branham, Isabelle Branham, and Anderson Branham.
Memorials may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
