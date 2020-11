Or Copy this URL to Share

James C. Evans

December 14, 1953 - November 17, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - James C. "Jake" Evans 66, of 2636 Dawson Dr. Chester SC, passed away on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Gail McCullough officiating Rev. Gloria Grier delivering the Eulogy. Viewing 2-6 pm on Sat. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.





