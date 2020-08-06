1/
James Chalmas "Buddy" Talford
1963 - 2020
Mr. James Chalmas Talford "Buddy" of 1013 Winchester Drive, Rock Hill, SC passed away August 2, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville. He was born January 10, 1963in Queen, NY to James Truesdale and Joanne T. Davis. He attended Northwest High School. He is survived by sisters, Jamie Talford-Adams, Karon M. Talford both of Rock Hill, SC; aunt, Betty Jean Boyd of Charlotte, NC; great-aunt, Margaret Gatin of Rock Hill, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; Family receiving friends at 2789 Rustic Ridge Court, Rock Hill, SC. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
