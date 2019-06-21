Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Daniel McMurray died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at MUSC-Chester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Agustin Guzman officiating. The interment will be private.



Mr. James Daniel McMurray was born in Macon, Georgia on December 6, 1928 to parents James Daniel McMurray and Edith Savage McMurray. He was educated in Macon schools and married Anne Burney in 1952. The family moved to Chester in 1960 where Jim established Chester Foundries, manufacturers of tire mold equipment. He and Anne had four children and quickly became active in the community and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served as a lector and active member of the Men's Club and Parish Council. In his younger days he served on a School Advisory Board and Developmental Disabilities Board. Jim's life was his family and friends. He loved golf and tennis and entertaining all the people he loved. As manager of the foundry, he was well known to be a warm and caring employer.



He is survived by his wife, Anne Burney McMurray of Chester; three sons James Daniel McMurray Jr. and his wife, Lynn Whitesell McMurray of Chester, Louie Burney McMurray of Charleston and Christopher Michael McMurray of Myrtle Beach; a daughter Virginia Anne McMurray McCanless and her husband, Eddie McCanless of McConnells; two grandsons, Christopher Michael McMurray, Jr. and his wife Anadel Filpo McMurray of North Charleston and Daniel Luke Brannon of McConnells. He is also survived by a very special family friend, Lynn St. Laurent of Myrtle Beach.



Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 110 West End Street, Chester, SC 29706.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

