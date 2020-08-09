Mr. James David Ard, 79, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Rock Hill.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park Cherry Road with Rev. Jamie Burdette officiating.
Born in Greeleyville, SC, Mr. Ard was preceded in death by his parents, Zingle Ard and Frances Gibbons Ard; his sisters, Laura Westmorland, Carrie Auten, and Ora Lee Warr; brothers, Luther, Albert, Kelly, Vernon, Roland, William, and Archie Ard. He was a US Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion and retired from Duff Norton of Charlotte.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Ard of York; brother, Zingle Ard (Brenda) and sister, Vera Culp of Rock Hill.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.