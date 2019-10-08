Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Douglas Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Douglas Carpenter passed away peacefully on 10/5/19 at the age of 74. Affectionately known as Doug, he is survived by his wife, Shirley Pope Carpenter, daughter Sharon Carpenter Roddey, son-in-law William Kenneth Roddey (Ken) and grandson William Seth Roddey.



Born to William & Janie Carpenter, he was the baby of the family, a role which he cherished. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Leo, David, and Jesse Carpenter and sister Ruth Gaston.



Doug's work on earth is done and he is now resting whole again in the arms of Jesus. Although Doug did not have a church home, he watched and listened to a variety of services on television and radio. An avid reader of the Bible and any commentaries he could get his hands on, he shared his faith in a quiet and humble manner. This man saw not replacing his washer and dryer as an opportunity to talk to others at the laundromat in hopes of sharing his faith.



Upon retirement, his daughter asked him to keep moving and keep moving he did. One of Doug's favorite things to do was ride his bicycle which he did up until the week before his stroke in June of this year. You could find him at his favorite riding place, Winthrop Lake. In addition, he played disc golf and tennis.



After being introduced to Shirley by his brother David, the two married in 1965. In the early years of their marriage, Shirley was the one taking care of Doug. In retirement, those roles reversed, and Doug doted on his wife of 54 years. He ensured she took her vitamins, medicine and that she was served her favorite meals. She quickly "forgot" how to cook. They simply enjoyed being together whether it be on vacation at Myrtle Beach during their younger days playing at the former Pavilion, watching their evening television shows or making their weekly shopping trip.



His daughter, Sharon, will be forever grateful for the things he taught her like riding a bicycle, playing tennis, how to treat others and introducing her to Jesus. She will miss their shopping adventures and the jokes they shared.



Because Doug kept up with current events and politics, his son in law, Ken, enjoyed their many conversations during family visits and meals. It sure helped that they were on the same page with opinions and beliefs.



The family jokingly notes that Sharon was the apple of her daddy's eye until his grandson, Seth, came along. Doug's bicycle then sported a rack for Seth, and he had a buddy for those outdoor activities. Grandpa took great pride in introducing Seth to Coca Cola, sweet tea and syrup.



To the many that have told the family that Doug was a great man, thank you. We agree. He made our lives fun and we never doubted his care and love for us. It is the joy of the family to know Jesus welcomed Doug home with the words "well done, good and faithful servant."



Visitation will be 10/9/19 from 5-6:30 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Burial will be private.



Condolences may be made at

